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Noida Violence: Yogi Adityanath takes major decision, increases workers wages by up to 21 percent, asks protesting workers to...

Noida Violence: Yogi Adityanath takes major decision, increases workers’ wages by up to 21 percent, asks protesting workers to…

In other municipal corporation districts, wages will be increased by 15 percent, while in the remaining districts, interim wage rates will be raised by around 10 percent.

कर्मचारियों का कहना था कि भर्ती के समय उन्हें 15 हजार रुपये वेतन देने का वादा किया गया था. (Photo from PTI Files)

New Delhi: Protests by thousands of factory workers demanding a hike in wages turned violent in parts of Noida on Monday. According to officials, a large number of workers from various industrial units gathered to protest for their long-pending demand for salary revision and raised slogans during the demonstration. After the violent protests in Noida Phase 2 area, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government decided to increase workers’ wages by up to 21 percent on an interim basis from April 1. It is important to note that the wages (including basic pay and dearness allowance) of workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad have been increased the most—by 21%.

In other municipal corporation districts, wages will be increased by 15 percent, while in the remaining districts, interim wage rates will be raised by around 10 percent.

Minimum wages uniform across the state:

Currently, the minimum wage rates are the same across all districts of the state:

For unskilled workers: Rs 11,313 per month and Rs 435.14 per day

For semi-skilled workers: Rs 12,445 per month and Rs 478.69 per day

For skilled workers: Rs 13,940 per month and Rs 536.16 per day

The government has now fixed interim wage rates as follows:

In Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad:

Rs 13,690 for unskilled workers

Rs 15,059 for semi-skilled workers

Rs 16,868 for skilled workers

In other municipal corporation districts:

Rs 13,006 for unskilled workers

Rs 14,306 for semi-skilled workers

Rs 16,025 for skilled workers

In the remaining districts:

Rs 12,356 for unskilled workers

Rs 13,591 for semi-skilled workers

Rs 15,224 for skilled workers

The UP government has called the claims circulating on the social media platforms that the minimum wage for workers has been fixed at Rs 20,000 per month “misleading.” People have been urged to rely only on official information. The government is continuously taking necessary action under the new labour laws. The process of determining minimum wages based on the recommendations of the wage board, to be constituted next month, will also be initiated.

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