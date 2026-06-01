Noida Weather: City to receive rain, thunderstorms – Check IMD forecast for Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

According to the IMD, light to very light rain along with thunderstorms is expected in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad till June 3.

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Noida Weather: City to receive rain, thunderstorms – Check IMD forecast for Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad | Images: X

Noida Weather: Delhi is about to receive another spell of rain and gusty winds till Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the temperature in the capital city and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) is expected to remain below 40 degrees Celsius till June 6 due to regular rain activity in the region. Another western disturbance is expected to impact the Delhi-NCR region in the coming days, leading to rain and thunderstorms in Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other areas.

Delhi Weather

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the capital city for the evening. Rain and thunderstorm activity are likely in the city, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. “During the night, very light to light rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are expected,” the IMD said.

The weather department issued a yellow alert for both Monday and Tuesday for light rain and gusty winds.

The minimum temperature in the capital city is expected to touch 29 degrees Celsius by Wednesday. Meanwhile, the air quality if the capital city remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category for the second consecutive day. On Sunday, the overall AQI was 98 and 85 on Saturday.

Noida Weather

A Met official told news agency PTI that a fresh western disturbance is going to hit the region in the coming days, leading to rain and thunderstorms in the city. Similar weather conditions are likely in Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other areas.

In Noida, cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain are expected till June 3. The daytime temperature is expected to hover between 38 and 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be between 25 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram, Ghaziabad Weather

According to IMD, one or two spells of rain or thundershowers are likely over Gurugram and Ghaziabad today. Gurugram is expected to witness partly cloudy skies from Tuesday.