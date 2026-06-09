Noida Weather: IMD issues alert for 14 districts – Check weather forecast for Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Varanasi, Lucknow

IMD has predicted dry weather in most parts of the state today, but a new western disturbance is expected to become active from June 11th.

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Noida Weather: IMD issues alert for 14 districts - Check weather forecast for Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Varanasi, Lucknow | Image: X

Noida Weather: Uttar Pradesh is currently experiencing mixed weather as some parts are under intense heat, while others are witnessing cloud cover. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of the state will witness dry weather today; however, a fresh western disturbance is expected to become active on June 11, which will impact the state’s weather. The sky in most parts of the state is expected to clear, and the heat from the sun will increase as the day progresses.

Also Read: Delhi Monsoon BIG Update: Widespread rain likely to reach National Capital, Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad by THIS date, IMD issues alert

Heatwave Conditions

IMD said that heatwave conditions are expected in some parts of the states today. Hot winds are likely to blow at a speed of 20-30 kmph. Capital city Lucknow is expected to witness bright sunshine today.

IMD Issued Heat Wave Alert

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for a heatwave for several districts, including Jhansi, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Kanpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Sonbhadra, and Chandauli, along with surrounding districts.

Hot winds will blow at speeds of 20-30 km per hour.

Hot winds will blow at speeds of 20-30 km per hour.

IMD Issued Thunderstorm Warning

The weather is expected to change on Wednesday, with light rain and thunderstorms expected in both western and eastern regions. However, heat waves are also expected in some areas.

Similar weather will continue till June 14, with downpour is likely on June 12th.

An orange alert has also been issued for lightning in some areas.

When Will Monsoon Hit UP?

The weather department said that monsoon activity will soon intensify in Uttar Pradesh as the southwest monsoon reached parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana on June 8.

However, pre-monsoon activity has already become active in the state, with the IMD issuing an alert for thunderstorms, rain and lightning.