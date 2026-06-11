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Noida Weather: IMD warns of dust storm, thundersqualls; check forecast of Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Meerut

Noida Weather: According to IMD, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in parts of north India, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Kanpur and Delhi.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: June 11, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
noida weather
Noida Weather: IMD warns of dust storm, thundersqualls; check forecast of Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Meerut | Images: ANI

Noida Weather: After days of scorching heat and heatwave conditions in parts of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), weather conditions are very likely to change as rain-bearing systems have become active in the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in parts of north India, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Kanpur and Delhi. This will bring a noticeable drop in the mercury across North India.

Delhi Weather

Residents of Delhi-NCR are expected to get some relief from scorching heat as the IMD has forecast thunderstorms and gusty winds today. An orange alert has also been issued for Delhi today.

Read more: Noida Weather: IMD issues alert for 14 districts - Check weather forecast for Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Varanasi, Lucknow

Light rain or very light rain is expected today, in the evening or night, accompanied by thunderstorms, dust storms and strong winds.

Uttar Pradesh Weather

Scattered showers are expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh today.

On June 11, the state is expected to witness thundersqualls with speedy winds and gusts up to 80 kmph. Dust storm activity is also expected across parts of the state, including Noida and Lucknow.

The weather department has also warned of isolated hailstorm activity in western Uttar Pradesh. Thunderstorm activity is likely to continue on June 12 and June 13.

The changing weather pattern could provide temporary relief from the heat that affected several districts earlier this week.

Kerala Weather

Currently, Kerala remains the wettest region in the country. The weather department has forecasted widespread rainfall in parts of Kerala and Mahe today. Isolated rainfall is also expected during this period.

Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh Weather

Hilly regions of the country are also expected to witness a wet spell. According to IMD, Uttarakhand is expected to receive heavy showers on June 11 and June 12. Thunderstorms and strong winds are also very likely in the region.

Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive rainfall today and tomorrow. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds may lash several districts till Friday.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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