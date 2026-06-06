Noida weather: Rain likely today? IMD issues yellow alert – check forecast for Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow and Meerut

Noida Weather: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 22 districts, warning of continued thunderstorms and rain on Saturday.

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Noida weather: Rain likely today? IMD issues yellow alert - check forecast for Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow and Meerut | Image: ANI

• The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 4, three days behind normal.

• After reaching Kerala, the monsoon moved towards Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

• As per IMD, monsoon is expected to reach Delhi between June 25-30.

• By the third week of June, monsoon will reach most parts of the country.



Noida Weather: After the arrival of the monsoon in Kerala on Thursday, June 4, several other states have started receiving pre-monsoon rains and thundershowers. Residents of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), who have been reeling under intense heat for weeks, are eagerly waiting for the monsoon showers. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon is expected to reach the region between June 25 and June 30. The monsoon reached Kerala on June 4, which was three days late compared to its normal date. Despite the late arrival of one of the most awaited seasons in India, the weather department hopes that it will progress rapidly across all states in the country.

Delhi Weather

According to the weather department, the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi-NCR between June 25 and June 30. The capital city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 1.2 degrees below the seasonal average.

IMD has forecast rain and thunderstorms over the weekend. The daytime temperature is expected to hover between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius till Sunday. It has not issued any weather warning or alert for today.

Noida Weather

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 22 districts of the state for thunderstorms and rain on Saturday. On Friday, Gorakhpur recorded 3.4 mm of rain, while Azamgarh recorded 8.0 mm. Kanpur and Hamirpur also received light showers.

The weather department said that a western disturbance over Pakistan has created a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and central Uttar Pradesh. The western disturbance is expected to affect the weather in the region till today. After that, the heat is expected to increase again.

Possibility Of Thunderstorms

Cities including Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravi Das Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Sultanpur, Ayodhya and Ambedkar Nagar are expected to receive thunderstorms with light showers.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today, 06 June 2026 Live: IMD predicts rain with thunderstorm in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad

What Is The Latest Update Of IMD Regarding Monsoon?

As per IMD, the monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad after June 35. A ‘yellow alert’ has been issued for the capital city.

Q1. When will the monsoon reach Delhi?

As per IMD, the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi-NCR after June 25

Q2. When did the monsoon reach Kerala?

The monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 4.

Q3. Where has the monsoon reached now?

The monsoon continued to advance across the southern and coastal regions. On Thursday, it covered the entire Kerala coast, Lakshadweep, Karnataka and parts of Tamil Nadu.