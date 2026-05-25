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Noida Weather: Red alert for Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya as Nautapa starts today – Check IMD forecast here

The IMD has forecasted severe heatwave conditions over central and northwest India for the coming week.

Published date india.com Published: May 25, 2026 1:08 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
noida weather
Noida Weather: Red alert for Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya as Nautapa starts today – Check IMD forecast here |

Noida Weather Update: North India, including Uttar Pradesh, is dealing with intense heatwave conditions. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecasted severe heatwave conditions over Central India as well for the coming week. It said that severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over North India for the next seven days as Nautapa hit the region.

The daytime temperature is expected to decrease from May 29 as new western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India  on May 28.

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Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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