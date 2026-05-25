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Noida Weather: Red alert for Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya as Nautapa starts today – Check IMD forecast here

Noida Weather: Red alert for Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya as Nautapa starts today – Check IMD forecast here

The IMD has forecasted severe heatwave conditions over central and northwest India for the coming week.

Noida Weather: Red alert for Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya as Nautapa starts today – Check IMD forecast here |

Noida Weather Update: North India, including Uttar Pradesh, is dealing with intense heatwave conditions. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecasted severe heatwave conditions over Central India as well for the coming week. It said that severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over North India for the next seven days as Nautapa hit the region.

The daytime temperature is expected to decrease from May 29 as new western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India on May 28.

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