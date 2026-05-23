Home

News

Noida weather warning: IMD issues orange alert - Will rain return or will heatwave persist? Check forecast here

Noida weather warning: IMD issues orange alert – Will rain return or will heatwave persist? Check forecast here

Noida Weather Warning: The weather in Noida may change by afternoon, with strong dusty winds likely to blow across the city. Light rainfall is also expected due to an active cloud system over the hills.

Noida weather warning: IMD issues orange alert - Will rain return or will heatwave persist? Check forecast here

Noida Weather Warning: Delhi and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed a sudden change in weather conditions on Saturday morning when light rain and a dust storm hit the region. According to the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD), the city may witness another round of change in weather before evening. Light showers are also expected due to an active cloud system over the hills. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 42 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle at 28 degrees Celsius. Humidity is expected to be around 37 percent.

Also Read: Delhi weather: Light rain lashes capital, IMD forecasts dust storm — Check Noida, Ghaziabad forecast here

Noida Weather: IMD Issued Orange Alert

The weather department has issued an orange alert for a heatwave from May 24 to May 29. During this period, the mercury is expected to rise to 44–45 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are expected to remain around 29 percent. The nighttime temperature may rise upto 29 degrees Celsius.

This means nights are also expected to remain extremely hot. Hot winds in the region are likely to continue till night, causing discomfort to people. However, the IMD said that a slight changes in weather conditions are expected after May 29.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Noida Weather: IMD Advises People To Stay Hydrated Amid Heatwave Conditions

Partial cloud cover in Noida is vanishing, exposing residents to intense sunlight. People have been advised to consume more fluids and ORS to avoid heatwave-related illnesses.

Also Read: Not Noida, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata – These are 50 hottest Indian cities in the world, is your city on list?

Delhi Weather

Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) finally got a long-awaited respite following light rainfall that lashed the region on Saturday. The sun was covered by grey clouds in the morning and light rainfall lashed parts of the capital city and NCR.

IMD said that a dust storm followed by moderate rain is expected to occur at many places in Delhi and adjoining NCR today.

Officials Issue Safety Advisory Amid Thunderstorm

Officials issued an advisory, requesting residents remain cautious during thunderstorm activity. Strong winds may temporarily reduce visibility and disrupt traffic movement.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.