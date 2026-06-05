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Noida Weather: Will it rain today? IMD issues alert for Delhi, UP – Check Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Kanpur

Noida Weather: The weather department issued an alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms in 19 states today.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: June 5, 2026, 12:59 PM IST
imd weather
Noida Weather: Will it rain today? IMD issues alert for Delhi, UP – Check Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Kanpur | Images: ANI

Noida Weather: With the arrival of the monsoon in Kerala on June 4, heavy rains have started lashing several parts of the country. Moderate rain accompanied by heavy storm lashed parts of Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), significantly dropping the temperature. However, the downpour also caused severe waterlogging and uprooting of trees and electric poles in several areas. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the similar weather is expected today as well.

Read more: Noida weather update: Gusty winds, intense storm, rain hit Delhi-NCR, bring respite to scorching heat, IMD forecasts more shower

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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