Noida Weather: Will it rain today? IMD issues alert for Delhi, UP – Check Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Kanpur

Noida Weather: With the arrival of the monsoon in Kerala on June 4, heavy rains have started lashing several parts of the country. Moderate rain accompanied by heavy storm lashed parts of Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), significantly dropping the temperature. However, the downpour also caused severe waterlogging and uprooting of trees and electric poles in several areas. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the similar weather is expected today as well.
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