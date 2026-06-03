Noida Weather: Will it rain today, IMD predicts thunderstorms in Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut – Check forecast here

Noida Weather: According to the IMD, a fresh weather disturbance is becoming active, which is expected to cause rain and thunderstorms in the region till June 6.

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Noida Weather: Will it rain today, IMD predicts thunderstorms in Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut – Check forecast here | Image: X

Noida Weather Update: After reeling under intense heat for weeks, Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a sudden change in weather for past few days, with thunderstorms and scattered rain wreaking havoc in several districts. On Tuesday, several districts witnessed thunderstorms and light showers. However, this period brought relief from intense heat conditions but also disrupted power supply in several places due to falling trees. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms and light rains are expected in western Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, and Noida. Check weather forecast here.

Noida Weather Update: Fresh Western Disturbance to Bring Rain, Thunderstorms

The Meteorological Department has once again issued an alert regarding intense thunderstorms and rain over western Uttar Pradesh. It said that a fresh western disturbance is becoming active, which is expected to cause rain and storms in the region till June 6th.

Also Read: Mumbai, Pune weather today, 03 June 2026: IMD issues Yellow Alert as thunderstorms lash Maharashtra; Heavy rain predicted in these areas

Lucknow Weather

The weather department said that the effects of the active western disturbance are now coming to an end. The heat will increase again. The maximum temperature is expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in the next two days. With the decrease in humidity, hot winds (heat wave-like conditions) are likely in the region.

Rain Alert In Agra, Ghaziabad, Mathura

Regarding the weather of June 3, IMD has issued an alert for scattered rain and strong winds along with lightning and thunder in Saharanpur, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baghpat, Meerut, Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Hapur and Ghaziabad. Talking about the weather of June 4, IMD has not issued any warning for most of the districts. However, a yellow alert has been issued for lightning, thunder and rain along with strong winds in Etawah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Mahamaya Nagar, Mathura, Aligarh, Kanshiram Nagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Sambhal

The IMD has issued an alert for Wednesday, warning of scattered rain and gusty winds over Saharanpur, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baghpat, Meerut, Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Hapur and Ghaziabad.

What Was The Temperature In Agra, Lucknow, Prayagraj?

City Maximum Temperature (°C) Agra 35.6 Aligarh 34.6 Azamgarh 38.7 Bahraich 39 Ballia 37.8 Banda 40.4 Barabanki 38 Bareilly 35.7 Bijnor-Najibabad 34.5 Etawah 34 Fursatganj 38.8 Gorakhpur 39.8 Hamirpur 38.2 Hardoi 30.6 Jhansi 38.4 Kanpur Bara 39 Lakhimpur Kheri 37 Lucknow 38.8 Meerut 36.5 Moradabad 37.2 Muzaffarnagar 35 Prayagraj 38.6 Shahjahanpur 36.8 Sultanpur 38.4 Varanasi BHU 37.8 Varanasi 39.7 Highest temperature: Banda – 40.4°C Lowest temperature: Hardoi – 30.6°C

Rain In Noida-Ghaziabad On June 5

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for scattered rain and strong winds in Lalitpur, Jhansi, Mahoba, Jalaun, Etawah, Firozabad, Agra, Mainpuri, Etah, Mahamayanagar, Mathura, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar districts.