Noida Weather: Will it rain today or will heatwave persist? check IMD forecast for Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Kanpur

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted hot and humid weather for western Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Mathura, Rampur, Aligarh, Hathras, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Muzaffarnagar. Rain is also expected in some parts.

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Noida Weather: Will it rain today or will heatwave persist? check IMD forecast for Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Kanpur | Image; X

Noida Weather: Uttar Pradesh has been witnessing constant changes in the weather over the past few days. Recent rains in several parts of the state brought relief from the intense heat, while heatwaves in other parts left people in a miserable state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), different weather patterns are expected in different parts of the state today.

Noida Weather

According to the IMD, several parts of the state, including Agra, Mathura, Rampur, Aligarh, Hathras, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Baghpat, Hapur and Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, will experience heat and humidity during the day.

However, after the afternoon strong winds, thunderstorms and dark clouds are also expected in some areas. The weather department has also predicted light rain in some areas.

According to BHU meteorologist Professor Manoj Kumar Srivastava, easterly winds are currently weakening, and warm westerly winds are prevailing, due to which temperatures are expected to rise in several districts, including Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Agra.

The partial cloud cover is expected to persist until Sunday, slowing the mercury rise to a maximum of 1 to 1.5 degrees Celsius. After Sunday, the sky will gradually clear, and the temperature rise may accelerate.

Currently, temperatures are below normal, but heat is expected to increase as cloud cover decreases.

Cloudy Skies Likely Across Central Uttar Pradesh

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies over Central Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Amethi, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Sitapur and Lucknow.

Light rain and thundershowers are likely in some parts of central Uttar Pradesh.

Purvanchal Weather Forecast

Meanwhile, eastern Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness light rain with thunderstorms today. Partially cloudy skies are expected in Mau, Ballia, Azamgarh, Deoria, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Jaunpur and Chandauli.