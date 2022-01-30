New Delhi: A woman died and her friend went missing after they jumped into the Yamuna from the Kalindi Kunj bridge in Noida on Saturday. The body of the woman was fished out from the water while the police are still trying to trace the man.Also Read - Over Rs 21 Lakh 'Unaccounted Cash' Seized From Porsche in Noida Ahead of UP Assembly Polls

Bharat Kumar Rathi, the station house officer (SHO) of Sector 126 police station, said the divers are looking for the man but he was yet to be found. He said both the woman and man, residents of Delhi's Sangam Vihar, had gone near the spot in the man's car and jumped into the river.

"They parked the car and jumped into the river. Some local residents witnessed the incident and informed the police. A police team accompanied by divers reached the spot and she was rushed to the district hospital in Noida, where doctors declared her brought dead," Rathi was quoted as saying by a Hindustan Times report.

The man was married and had three minor children, SHO Rathi said. According to the preliminary investigation, the deceased woman was “an employee of the man, who ran a garment business in Delhi, for the past four months”.

SHO Rathi said the initial probe suggests that the two were in a relationship and all angles of the incident are being probed. He said the phone call details of the two will be checked.