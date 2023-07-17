Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Nokia, TSSC Open 5G Skill Development Centre In India
Nokia said that it will be investing in infrastructure, equipment and training for the five labs in the CoE as part of its India corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.
New Delhi: As 5G rolls out rapidly across the country, Nokia on Monday announced the establishment of a 5G skill development centre in Gujarat, in collaboration with Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) and Kaushalya-The Skill University. The Centre of Excellence (CoE) at ITI Kubernagar is setting up a skill Lab to train candidates in 5G technology skills with the aim of providing placement offers within 4-6 weeks of course completion to at least 70 per cent of learners, the company said in a statement.
Also Read:
Trending Now
About 300 such candidates will benefit from the programme in the first year of the project.
You may like to read
“Nokia is at the forefront of leading innovation in telecom technologies, and we are investing to develop a pool of technically skilled manpower to help build the 5G ecosystem,” said Amit Marwah, CMO, Nokia India.
The company said that it will be investing in infrastructure, equipment and training for the five labs in the CoE as part of its India corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.
“The unveiling of our state-of-the-art CoE with 5G, IoT, advanced security surveillance, line assembler and advanced mobile repair labs, represents a significant milestone in our organisation’s commitment to skilling youth of India in emerging telecom job roles,” said Arvind Bali, CEO, TSSC.
The 5G skill development centre was inaugurated by state Cabinet Minister for Labour and Employment Balvantsinh Rajput.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you