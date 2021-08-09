New Delhi: The online nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards for 2022 have begun and will remain open till September 15, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday. The awards will be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2022. In a statement issued, the MHA said the nominations and recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the Padma Award portal at https://padmaawards.gov.in. The recommendations for these civilian awards Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri are given every year and the recipients’ names are announced on the occasion of Republic Day.Also Read - Republic Day Violence: Delhi Court Sends Actor-Activist Deep Sidhu To 14-Day Judicial Custody

The government is committed to transforming the Padma Awards into “People’s Padma”. “All citizens are therefore requested to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, SC/STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to society and make their nominations/recommendations,” the Ministry said. Also Read - 'Reflects Your Love For Nation': PM Modi Sends Letter of Praise to Dubai Boy Who Made His Portrait

The nominations and recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the Padma Portal, including a citation in narrative form in a maximum of 800 words, clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements or service of the person recommended in his or her respective field or discipline. Further details in this regard are available under the heading ‘Awards and Medals’ on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Also Read - Republic Day Violence: Man Seen Swinging Swords at Red Fort Arrested

Instituted on January 2, 1954, the awards are given in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards seek to recognize achievements in all activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

While the Padma Vibhushan is the highest civilian award after the Bharat Ratna, it is given for “exceptional and distinguished service in any field including service rendered by Government servants” including doctors and scientists. As of 2020, the award has been bestowed on 314 individuals, including 17 posthumously and 21 non-citizen recipients.

The Padma Bhushan, the second-highest award, is given for “distinguished service of a high order” and the award criteria include “service in any field including service rendered by government servants” including doctors and scientists. As of 2020, the award has been bestowed on 1270 individuals, including 24 posthumously and 97 non-citizen recipients.

The Padma Shri is awarded to citizens of India in recognition of their distinguished contribution in various spheres of activity including the arts, education, industry, literature, science, sports, medicine, social service and public affairs. It has also been awarded to some distinguished individuals who were not citizens of India but did contribute in various ways to the country. As of 2020, 3123 people have received the award.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The nomination process is open to the public. Even self-nomination can be made.