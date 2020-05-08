New Delhi: In trouble for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal, a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against him on Friday for allegedly abetting suicide of a south Delhi doctor last month. The MLA, who represents the Deoli constituency, is however, currently on the run. Also Read - Deoli Assembly Election Result 2020: Incumbent MLA Prakash Jarwal Wins

The development comes after he allegedly skipped two previous summons for questioning by the Delhi Police. A warrant has also been issued against an aide of the MLA, who, too, is absconding. Also Read - Delhi Assembly Election 2020: AAP's Prakash Jarwal Pitted Against BJP's Arvind Kumar From Deoli

The case pertains to the suicide of a 52-year-old doctor on April 18, who ended his life by hanging himself at this home. In his suicide note, he had reportedly accused the MLA of harassing him, after which he was charged by the Delhi Police with extortion and abetting the doctor’s suicide. Also Read - Delhi court convicts AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, two others in 2013 rioting case

Jarwal, on the other hand, has maintained that he is ‘completely innocent,’ adding that he is ready to face any investigation.

The 25-year-old, who earlier this year retained his constituency in the Delhi Assembly polls, is, however, no stranger to controversies. In 2018, he was named as an accused in the case pertaining to an alleged an assault on then-Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at the Delhi Secretariat.

He has also been an accused in the past in two separate molestation cases in the past.