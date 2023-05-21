Home

Non-cognizable Complaint Filed Against Amazon India Officials In Gujarat Over Cyber Fraud Probes

According to a CID release, the Cyber Crime Cell of the state CID had sought the court's permission to go ahead with the investigation since it was an NC complaint.

This picture taken on July 4, 2022 shows the Amazon logo, a major online shopping company, at Amazon Amagasaki Fulfillent Center in Amagasaki, Hyogo prefecture. (Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)

New Delhi: A non-cognizable (NC) complaint has been filed against two nodal officers of e-commerce giant Amazon India for allegedly not sharing information regarding pending cyber fraud cases. The complaint has been filed by the Gujarat Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said a police official on Saturday.

The NC complaint was registered against Amazon India’s nodal officers Ankur Sharma and Shubham Sharma on January 17 under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 175 and 176, which provide for punishment for those who “intentionally omit” to produce a document or information to a public servant despite being legally bound to produce it.

The court of the chief judicial magistrate in Gandhinagar on May 19 gave permission, following which both the nodal officers were served notices asking them to appear before the CID, the release informed.

It said the Cyber Crime Cell of the state CID has created a special coordination team to help cyber fraud victims get back their money or stop the fraudsters from withdrawing the money from the victim’s bank account or wallet.

For some time, Cyber Crime Cell Deputy Superintendent of Police BM Tank had been requesting Ankur Sharma and Shubham Sharma to furnish information about pending cases related to Amazon India that were reported under the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP), said the release.

Though Tank had served notices to them under sections 91 and 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on several occasions to furnish this information, the two did not respond and “intentionally” refrained from furnishing information in time, the CID release said.

They also refused to cooperate when the police official sent them a notice saying they will be booked under relevant sections of the IPC, said the release.

Due to the non-cooperation of these nodal officers, the state CID could not stop the money of victims from going into the hands of fraudsters, the release informed.

(With PTI inputs)

