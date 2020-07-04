New Delhi: Amid doubts over ICMR’s claim to launch the COVID-19 vaccine by August 15, the Indian Council of Medical Research has written to the hospitals selected for a clinical trial of the vaccine to not delay the process. “Non-compliance will be viewed very seriously,” ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava wrote in his letter. Also Read - Era of Expansion is Over, PM Modi's Strong Message to China From Ladakh; Beijng Retorts | Key Points

Mentioning that this is one of the top priority projects, the ICMR chief wrote, "Covaxin is being monitored at the top-most level of the government."

The trial sites included AIIMS, New Delhi, AIIMS, Patna and SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Tamil Nadu.

“It is envisaged to launch the vaccine for public health use latest by August 15 after completion of all clinical trials. BBIL is working expeditiously to meet the target, however, the final outcome will depend on the cooperation of all clinical trial sites involved in this project,” Bhargava said in the letter.

“You have been chosen as a clinical trial site of the BBV152 COVID vaccine. In view of the public health emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic and urgency to launch the vaccine, you are strictly advised to fast track all approvals related to the initiation of the clinical trial and ensure that the subject enrolment is initiated no later than July 7.”

COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), had recently got the nod for human clinical trials from the DCGI.

Separately, Zydus, which is part of Cadila Healthcare Ltd., said in a statement on Friday that it has received approval from authorities to start human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine contender.

However, it is not clear how the clinical trials can be completed and the vaccine released on August 15 when the normal period for a vaccine to be approved is 12 to 18 months. Many experts said it is impossible to start clinical trial recruitment on July 7 as its pre-clinical development is still ongoing. Also, how the efficacy of it can be decided within a month is being questioned.

Will there really be a vaccine by August 15?

Even though the letter makes it seem as if the apex health research body plans to launch the vaccine by August 15, a scientist from the ICMR clarified that the aim of the letter is to fast track the human clinical trials of the vaccine so that results can come out early.

“Only if the results are satisfactory only then can a vaccine be launched for the public. It cannot be otherwise,” the scientist, who did not want to be named, said.

Race for Vaccine

Over seven vaccines are being researched in India and only Covaxin and Zydus’ ZyCoV-D have got the go-ahead to start human clinical trials, just this week. Globally, over 100 candidates are being tested on humans but no vaccine has yet been approved.

“Zydus has already manufactured clinical good manufacturing practice (GMP) batches of the vaccine candidate and plans to initiate the clinical trials in July 2020 across multiple sites in India in over 1,000 subjects,” the company said.

It did not say when the vaccine will be ready for commercial use, unlike Covaxin, which is targeting for release on August 15.

ZyCoV-D, developed at the company’s Vaccine Technology Centre in Ahmedabad, has now received permission from the DGCI-Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to initiate phase I/II human clinical trials in India, Cadila Healthcare said.

In animal studies, the vaccine was found to elicit a strong immune response in multiple animal species like mice, rats, guinea pigs and rabbits. The antibodies produced by the vaccine were able to completely neutralise the wild type virus in virus neutralisation assay indicating the protective potential of the vaccine candidate, it said.