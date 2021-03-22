Dehradun: Banners prohibiting the entry of non-Hindus have been put up outside in over 150 temples in Chakrata Road, Suddhowala and Prem Nagar areas of Uttarakhand’s Dehradun.”This premise is a holy place of Hindus. Entry of non-Hindus impermissible here,” the banner reads.

Notably, the banners have been put up by right-wing outfit Hindu Yuva Vahini members in response to a Bahujan Samaj Party MLA’s threat who had proclaimed that he would remove posters banning entry of non-Hindus at the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, where a Muslim boy was beaten up for drinking water. After the Dasna incident sparked outrage, Dhaulana BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhry had claimed that the temple belongs to his ancestors and he would remove the banner. Also Read - Now You Can Travel From Delhi to Dehradun in Just 2.5 Hours Via Planned Expressway | Here’s How

Uttarakhand general secretary of Hindu Yuva Vahini, Jeetu Randhawa, told The Times of India, ”In order to counter Aslam’s threat, we will now put up such such posters outside every temple in Uttarakhand. The temple is a revered place for people who believe in the Sanatan dharma and hence, only those people who belong to this religion will be allowed inside.”

Similar posters are being planned in several other temples across the state by Hindu Yuva Vahini, as per a report by The Times of India.

See the posters here:

Uttarakhand | A banner was put up outside temple in Ghanta Ghar, Dehradun stating that 'Entry of non-Hindus impermissible here'. Temple authorities denied knowing about it. Banner removed, case registered under Sec 153A against person whose no. was on banner: Kotwali Police pic.twitter.com/3aK1uaSiDS — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021

Reacting to the poster, Dehradun Kotwali police told news agency ANI that the banner outside a temple in Ghanta Ghar has been removed and a case registered under Sec 153A of the IPC against the person whose number was on the banner.

In the video that went viral last week, a Muslim teenage boy was assaulted for entering a temple to drink water in Dasna, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. In the video, the accused man was seen asking the name of the victim and questioning him for entering the religious place. Immediately after that, he was seen hurling abuses at him and later beating him up.