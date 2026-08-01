Non-locals killing returns to Valley after 2024? 3 deaths reported in 10 days as two more labourers killed by terrorists in Kulgam

A second worker injured in the terrorist attack on a brick kiln in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has died during treatment. Both workers were from Chhattisgarh and were allegedly shot by terrorists after asking their religion.

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Non-locals killing returns to Valley after 2024? 3 deaths reported in 10 days as another labourer killed by terrorists in Kulgam (File)

Two more labourers have been killed in a terrorist attack that took place in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday. The labourers worked in a brick kiln in the Kulgam district and were residents of Chhattisgarh. One labourer died yesterday, Friday and another succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. According to reports, the terrorist had separated the two labourers after asking their religion and then shot them.

According to officials, the attackers targeted laborers working at a brick kiln in the Kelam area of ​​South Kashmir late Friday evening. Two laborers were injured in the attack. One of them, Deepak Ratre, died before being taken to the hospital. Officials said the other injured laborer, Bopindar, was initially taken to GMC Anantnag, from where he was later referred to SKIMS Hospital in Soura. He also died during treatment.

Read more: Death Toll in Kulgam Attack Rises to 6 After Another Labourer Succumbs to Injuries

3 deaths in 10 days

The official stated that both laborers were between 20 and 30 years old and were residents of Chhattisgarh. This marks the first time three people have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in just 10 days. Ten days prior to this attack, terrorists also allegedly shot and killed a police officer in Anantnag city. Lashkar-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the Kulgam terrorist attack, with its terrorist, Latif, carrying out the attack.

Workers were also murdered in 2024

Earlier in 2024, two laborers were killed by terrorists in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. On February 7, 2024, two laborers from Punjab, Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masih, were shot dead by a terrorist in the Shaheed Ganj area of ​​Srinagar.