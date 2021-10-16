Srinagar: A non-native labourer in Srinagar was shot dead by terrorists on Saturday, in eighth such killing of civilians in the past two weeks. As per the latest updates, the terrorists have shot the hawker at point-blank range.Also Read - Army Launches Search Operation After 2 Soldiers Go Missing During Encounter in J&K: Report

“A non-local vendor, Arbind Kumar Sah, was killed by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar,” senior police officer Kashmir Vijay Kumar told news agency ANI. Also Read - Pampore Encounter: 2 Terrorists, Including Top LeT Commander Umar Mustaq Khandey, Killed

In the past week, a series of targeted civilian killings in Kashmir has led to exodus of several Kashmiri Pandits living in transit camps. Also Read - Army JCO Killed, Two Injured As Fresh Encounter Breaks Out With Militants In J&K's Rajouri

“Strongly condemn the killing of street vendor Arbind Kumar in a terror attack in Srinagar today. This is yet another case of a civilian being targeted like this. All Arbind Kumar did was come to Srinagar in search of earning opportunities and it’s reprehensible that he was murdered,” former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.