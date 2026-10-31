Non-veg ban near Somnath Temple? Gujarat HC stays single-judge ruling

The Gujarat High Court division bench has stayed a single-judge order, restoring the district magistrate's ban on non-vegetarian food sales within a 500-meter radius of the Somnath temple routes.

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Non-veg ban near Somnath Temple? Gujarat HC stays single-judge ruling | Image: X

Non-veg ban near Somnath Temple? In a major decision, the Gujarat High Court on Friday reinstated ban on non-vegetarian food near the Somnath Temple, hours after a single-judge bench had lifted it. Earlier on Friday, Justice Nisha M Thakore allowed hotel and restaurant owners to file petitions, canceling a restriction notice issued by the district magistrate on August 10, 2026. The division, comprising Chief Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak and Justice Nirzar Desai, took up the Gujarat government’s appeal as it requested for an urgent intervention. The restrictions will remain in force pending further proceedings.

Is Non-Veg Sale Within 500-Metre Of Temple Banned?

According to the notification issued by the Gir Somnath district magistrate, preparation, storage and sale of non-vegetarian food are banned within 500 metres of the temple and on six designated roads connecting religious sites.

Selling non-veg food is restricted on routes, including Safari Circle, Gita Mandir, Hamirji Circle, etc. The hotel and restaurant owners, who were selling non-veg food on the routes, challenged the notification, saying that the ban infringed their fundamental right to run

challenged the notification, arguing that the restrictions infringed their fundamental right to carry on a lawful business and earn a livelihood.

Ban Restored Within Hours

The state government argued in court that the right to conduct business did not allow hotels and restaurants to operate every commercial activity at every location, regardless of its religious significance.

Somnath Temple

Somnath is the first of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and has immense significance in the Hindu religion.

The nearby Prabhas Kshetra region has several holy places, including Bhalka Tirth – where Lord Krishna spent his final moments on Earth – as well as Triveni Sangam and Gita Mandir.

High Court Questions Radhanpur Meat Shop Closure Order

In a separate matter on October 29, the Gujarat High Court raised questions and seek answers over a four-month closure order, which was issued by the Radhanpur municipality, of 30 meat, fish shops, slaughterhouses and non-veg serving restaurants during Christmas. They had issued the order citing the visit of Jain monks after 60 years. However, the order was withdrawn following the court’s intervention.