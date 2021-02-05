New Delhi: After the Opposition’s continuous attack on the government in Parliament over the farmers protests, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar on Friday said no one is ready to talk about what’s black in these ‘black laws’. Also Read - No Flaws in Agri Laws, Farmers in 1 State Being Misinformed: Tomar Counters Oppn in Rajya Sabha

“As far as farm laws are concerned, I was in Rajya Sabha today and I noticed that no one is ready to say what is black in the ‘black laws’. If you are protesting against the law, then discussion should be held on its provisions. Unfortunately, this is not happening,” Tomar said while speaking to reporters outside Parliament. Also Read - Farmers Could Have Chosen Any Other Day Instead of January 26: Narendra Singh Tomar on Tractor Rally

He added, “So, I have told all the leaders of the parties as well as farmers that the government is ready for an open discussion. We have been talking to them. We have given them a proposal, we will talk with them again after their proposal comes.” Also Read - No Headway In Farmer-Government Talks: Narendra Singh Tomar Says Govt Hopeful of Solution in January 8 Meeting

The Agriculture minister earlier said the government’s offer to amend them to assuage farmers; sentiments did not mean they had any flaws and none from the protesting unions or their sympathisers have been able to point out any lacuna.

Countering the Opposition’s claim that farmers across the country are agitated over the three laws, he said in Rajya Sabha that peasants of just one state are being misinformed and instigated.

In an apparent reference to a booklet released by the Congress recently, the minister slammed the party saying: “Duniya janti hai pani se kheti hoti hai. Khun se kheti sirf Congress he kar sakte hai, BJP khun se kheti nahi kar sakti (The world knows water is required for farming. Only Congress can do farming using blood. BJP cannot do this)”.

Acknowledging that the three laws are currently a burning issue, the senior minister said Opposition parties criticised the government and even termed the three legislations as “kala kanun” (black law).

“For two months I kept asking farmer unions what is kala in the laws so that I can try to rectify. But I could not get the answer… Also nobody (from opposition benches) tried to point out the provisions in the laws which are against farmers,” he said.

Tomar, along with two other union ministers has held 11 meetings with farmers; representatives in wake of the ongoing protests. But the deadlock still continues.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Wester Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at different borders of the national capital demanding repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement On Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The Supreme Court has stayed their implementation till further order.

They are also demanding a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Tomar stressed the government is committed to welfare of farmers and to the continuation of the mandi; system of procurement of crops on MSP-based mechanism.

The laws give farmers alternatives to sell their produce outside mandis;, and unlike the state government notified market places, such sale would not attract any tax, he said.