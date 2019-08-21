New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Wednesday observed day-time relaxations on Wednesday as no ‘major’ untoward incident occurred. Besides, attendance in educational institutions is slowly regularising with nearly 50 percent of students attended schools in parts of Jammu.

Central Kashmir DIG VK Birdi said, “No major law and order incident observed today. All those areas where relaxation was extended, they also behaved normally. In some pockets, there were stray incidents of stone-pelting. ”

The state authorities lifted restrictions from several areas of Kashmir. Further, barricades were removed from uptown and civil lines areas of Srinagar, but the deployment of security forces continued to maintain law and order.

However, as some pelting reports continued in the downtown areas, restrictions continued to be imposed in the area.

Assuring normalcy in educational institutes, SS Asgar, Director of Information and Public Relations, J&K, said, “In the valley districts, attendance in schools ranges from two to three percent in some areas in the south and upto 50 percent in certain areas in north. Some private schools in Srinagar have started their primary classes. All schools in Jammu are functioning normally.”

Since the lockdown in July when the former state lost its ‘special status’, most schools and colleges wore a deserted look as hardly any students turned up to attend the classes even as some staff members joined duties.

The students expressed that their parents desisted from sending their children even to the government-run schools because of the prevailing situation.

Step by step, starting with the communication curbs, the Centre is trying to ease restrictions in the former state. The government is now focusing on bringing J&K back to normal conditions by keeping a close watch on the law and order situation.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under unprecedented lockdown since July end and lost its’ special status’ after the Centre, on August 5, announced the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcating the now-former state into two union territories (UTs) of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.