New Delhi: Hours after mobile internet services were partially restored and curbs on civilian movement were eased, Jammu district Deputy Magistrate Sushma Chauhan said that Section 144 (against gathering of more than 4 people) has been withdrawn from Jammu Municipal limits. In an official statement, she also informed that all school and colleges will open from Saturday i.e August 1o.

“The order No DCJ/PS/2019/376-407 dated 05-08-2019 issued under Section 144 CrPC within Municipal Limits of Jammu District is hereby withdrawn. Further, all the schools, colleges and academic institutions closed may resume their functioning from 10-08-2019 normally”, read an order from District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Muneer Khan said that situation is normal in the Valley. “In Jammu, situation is normal. In Kashmir, everything is under control. All steps necessary to maintain law and order will be taken,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the J&K administration had eased restriction in movement of civilians and allowed them to offer Friday prayers in local mosques. Schools and colleges were also reopened in Kathua, Udhampur and Samba districts today.

Officials speaking to PTI said that the decision on easing of restrictions comes after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval directed authorities to ensure that no Kashmiris were harassed.

However, there was no Friday congregation at the historic Jama Masjid in Srinagar as the officials clarified that people will be allowed to offer prayers in mosques in their locality.

The clampdown in Kashmir was imposed on Monday, hours before the Centre revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which grants special status to J&K.