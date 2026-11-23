North Central Railway to run Kanpur-Bengaluru special train weekly through December 30; Check days, timings

In response to the rush, the Railways has started running additional trips of special trains 04131 and 04132 between Kanpur Central and SMVT Bengaluru for passenger convenience. The train will run weekly from November to December 2026, making it easier for working travellers, students and families to get confirmed berths.

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A new train will run between Kanpur and Bengaluru. File image

Railway information shows that train 04131 will leave Kanpur Central for SMVT Bengaluru every Sunday between November 22 and December 27, 2026, for a total of six trips. Coming back, train 04132 will run from SMVT Bengaluru to Kanpur Central every Wednesday from November 25 to December 30, 2026.

The return leg will also run six times. To meet passenger demand, the special train is made up of 24 coaches: 10 sleeper, two third AC, one second AC, nine general, and two SLR and D. With such a mix, there is something for every traveller, whether they are watching their budget or want a more comfortable ride.

What is the schedule of the Kanpur to Bengaluru train?

Train No. 04131 will depart Kanpur Central every Sunday at 16:30 hrs., operating from November 22nd to December 27th, 2026. Upon departure, the train will travel via Fatehpur (17:38), Prayagraj Junction (20:20), Shankargarh (21:43), Dabhaura (23:03), and Manikpur Junction (23:53), arriving at Satna (00:50), Katni (02:30), Madan Mahal (03:55), and Itarsi Junction (07:40) the next day.

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It will then stop at Nagpur (15:50), Balharshah (19:55), Sirpur Kagaznagar (20:50), Bellampalli (21:20), Manchiryal (21:35), and Warangal (23:35) the same day. On the third day of journey, the train will reach its destination SMVT Bengaluru at 18:30 hrs via Khammam (00:45), Vijayawada Junction (03:35), Chirala (04:45), Ongole (05:18), Nellore (06:35), Renigunta Junction (09:20), Katpadi Junction (12:05), Jolarpettai (13:43), Bangarpet (14:43) and Krishnarajapuram (16:23).

What is the schedule of the Bengaluru to Kanpur train?

In the return direction, Train No. 04132 SMVT will depart from Bengaluru every Wednesday at 07:10 AM from 25th November to 30th December 2026. On the first day, the train will proceed via Krishnarajapuram (07:23), Bangarpet (07:53), Jolarpettai (11:03), Katpadi Junction (12:10), Renigunta Junction (14:35), Nellore (16:38), Ongole (18:23), Chirala (19:05), Vijayawada Junction (21:10), and Khammam (22:38).

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On the second day, it will stop at Warangal (00:05), Mancherial (01:50), Bellampalli (02:05), Sirpur Kagaznagar (02:35), Balharshah (03:55), Nagpur (07:30), Itarsi Junction (12:35), Madan Mahal (16:00), Katni (17:20), Satna (19:50), Manikpur Junction (21:20), Dabhaura (21:40), Shankargarh (22:08) and Prayagraj Junction (23:10). Finally, on the third day, it will stop at Fatehpur (01:05) and reach Kanpur Central at 03:45 am.

Important advice for bookings and travellers

North Central Railway’s move should ease things for people travelling between North and South India’s major cities. If you plan to take this train, book your seat early. You can reserve through the IRCTC website, the mobile app or your nearest railway reservation counter, and it’s wise to check the latest train status and timetable through official channels before you set out.