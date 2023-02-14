Home

News

India

North East Assembly Elections 2023: Paid Holiday Declared On Polling Dates In Three NE States

North East Assembly Elections 2023: Paid Holiday Declared On Polling Dates In Three NE States

Assembly elections 2023: In view of the forthcoming Assembly elections, the governments in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya declared paid holiday on the day of polling to enable the employees of govern

North East Assembly Elections 2023: Paid Holiday declared On Polling Dates In Three NE States

Assembly elections 2023: In view of the forthcoming Assembly elections, the governments in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya declared paid holiday on the day of polling to enable the employees of government and private organisations to cast their votes.

Officials said that in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and in view of the Assembly elections in the three states, the polling day has been declared a paid holiday for all the employees of government, public sector undertakings, banks, financial institutions, private and all the business establishments to enable them to exercise their franchise.

You may like to read

This applies to all categories of employees, including the daily wage and casual workers, and also those electors working outside the constituency concerned.

However, this shall not apply to any elector whose absence may cause danger or substantial loss in respect of the employment in which he is engaged, an official said.

Elections in Tripura will be held on February 16, while Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to the polls on February 27. Counting of votes for all three states will be taken up on March 2.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.