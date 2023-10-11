Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • 6 Coaches of Kamakhya-bound North-East Express Derail in Bihar’s Buxar, NDRF Teams Dispatched | LIVE UPDATES
live

6 Coaches of Kamakhya-bound North-East Express Derail in Bihar’s Buxar, NDRF Teams Dispatched | LIVE UPDATES

Five coaches of Kamakhya-bound North-East Express derails near Raghunath station in Bihar's Buxar district: Railway officials

Updated: October 12, 2023 12:40 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

6 Coaches of Kamakhya-bound North-East Express Derail in Bihar's Buxar, NDRF Teams Dispatched | LIVE UPDATES
North East Express Derail in buxar

Kamakhya-bound North-East Express Derails: Five coaches of Train no. 12506 Kamakhya-bound North-East Express derailed near Raghunath station in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday, according to  Railway officials. “Some coaches of train number 12506 North East Express going from Anand Vihar Terminal to Kamakhya derailed at 21.35 today near Raghunathpur station of Danapur division. Helpline number PNBE – 9771449971, DNR – 8905697493, ARA – 8306182542, COML CNL – 7759070004,” CPRO, Northern Railways said.

Trending Now

According to the reports, several passengers have sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to the incident and said, “I have received the news of the derailment of North East Express 12506 – from Anand Vihar to Kamakhya. We are closely monitoring the situation and are establishing contact with local authorities and other agencies.”

CHECK ALL THE LIVE UPDATES HERE

Live Updates

  • Oct 12, 2023 12:40 AM IST

  • Oct 12, 2023 12:26 AM IST

    “The NDRF and SDRF teams have already been dispatched to the scene of the incident. The rescue and relief operations are underway. The administration is fully prepared,” says official

  • Oct 12, 2023 12:23 AM IST

  • Oct 12, 2023 12:16 AM IST

  • Oct 12, 2023 12:12 AM IST

  • Oct 12, 2023 12:09 AM IST

    At least 5 passengers have died after three bogies of Anand Vihar Kamakhya North East Express derailed in Bihar’s Buxar: Reports

  • Oct 11, 2023 11:55 PM IST

    We are monitoring the situation, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

  • Oct 11, 2023 11:50 PM IST

    3 coaches of the NorthEast Express train have derailed near Buxar of Bihar.

    Helpline Numbers:

    Patna :-9771449971

    Danapur :-8905697493

    Commercial Control:-7759070004

    Ara :-8306182542

  • Oct 11, 2023 11:42 PM IST

    Helpline number

    PNBE – 9771449971

    DNR – 8905697493

    ARA – 8306182542

    COML CNL – 7759070004

  • Oct 11, 2023 11:36 PM IST

    Train no. 12506 North East Express has been derailed near Raghunathpur station, Baxar, Bihar.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.