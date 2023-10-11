Home

6 Coaches of Kamakhya-bound North-East Express Derail in Bihar’s Buxar, NDRF Teams Dispatched | LIVE UPDATES

Five coaches of Kamakhya-bound North-East Express derails near Raghunath station in Bihar's Buxar district: Railway officials

North East Express Derail in buxar

Kamakhya-bound North-East Express Derails: Five coaches of Train no. 12506 Kamakhya-bound North-East Express derailed near Raghunath station in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday, according to Railway officials. “Some coaches of train number 12506 North East Express going from Anand Vihar Terminal to Kamakhya derailed at 21.35 today near Raghunathpur station of Danapur division. Helpline number PNBE – 9771449971, DNR – 8905697493, ARA – 8306182542, COML CNL – 7759070004,” CPRO, Northern Railways said.

According to the reports, several passengers have sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to the incident and said, “I have received the news of the derailment of North East Express 12506 – from Anand Vihar to Kamakhya. We are closely monitoring the situation and are establishing contact with local authorities and other agencies.”

#Breaking: Another train accident. 6-7 coaches of North East Express have been derailed at Raghunathpur railway station in Buxar, Bihar. Many people are injured as of now … pic.twitter.com/RIIdDU6ZgN — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) October 11, 2023

CHECK ALL THE LIVE UPDATES HERE

