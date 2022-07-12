Guwahati: Covid-19 cases are rising in almost all the northeastern states after a gap of several months. Tripura government has made wearing of masks mandatory in public places from Tuesday. The Tripura High Court issued an order asking everyone present in the court premises to maintain social distancing norms and to adhere to all safety measures, including wearing of face mask in a proper manner.Also Read - Manipur Orders Closure of Schools Till July 24 as Covid-19 Cases Rise

“In view of the sudden surge in Covid-19 positive cases in the state of Tripura and for the purpose of containing the spread of coronavirus within the state, all health advisories issued by the Central and state government from time to time must be followed in letter and spirit at all times. No person with symptoms of fever shall be allowed to enter into the High Court premises under any circumstances,” High Court Registrar General Data Mohan Jamatia said. Also Read - Massive 12-Feet-Long Injured Python Rescued in Assam Near India-Bhutan Border

In his order, he also said that as regards to the district courts, including family courts, it is hereby ordered that the district judge, and family court judge concerned shall ensure that all safety norms and health advisories issued by the Central and state government from time to time are implemented and or strictly adhered to. Also Read - Offbeat Places in Manipur: Loktak Lake is The Only Floating Lake in The World And It's Amazeballs!

In Tripura, the positivity rate increased to 10.02 per cent from 9.87 per cent on July 4. In all, 112 people tested positive during the past 24 hours.

In Assam, the positivity rate of fresh Covid cases increased from 9.87 per cent on July 4 to 11.58 per cent on Monday night. An official of the National Health Mission, however, said that the increase of positivity rate in one week is not alarming. In four districts – Darrang (98), Dibrugarh (187), Kamrup Rural (243), Kamrup Metro (742) – the active Covid-19 cases are higher than other districts with the state’s active cases standing at 1858.

In Manipur, 45 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the past 24 four hours increasing the total number of active cases in the state to 172.

In Mizoram, the Covid-19 positivity rate on Tuesday was 24.94 per cent with the total active cases standing at 729. Around 500 people have been infected during the past one week.

The Covid-19 cases are increasing marginally in the other northeastern states too. However, most of the states have not taken any strict precautionary measures.