New Delhi: The La Nina pattern, which forms when equatorial trade winds strengthen to bring colder, deep water up from the bottom of the sea, has emerged in the Pacific. The weather pattern is likely to hound parts of India with extremely cold winter. January and February will be particularly cold in some northern states with temperatures set to fall as low as 3 degrees Celsius before recovering, according to a report in Bloomberg.Also Read - Wet Spell Likely Over Several Parts of Country From April 26-30: IMD

The report further adds that a colder winter meant energy crises in several Asian nations, particularly China that is a top energy consumer. This comes at a time when the prices of diesel and petrol are making big holes in the pockets of middle-class people. However, unlike other countries, there is lower energy consumption in India as demand for air conditioning decreases. Also Read - Rains Drench Delhi For 3rd Consecutive Day, Minimum Temperature Rises To 13.2 Degrees Celsius

“We are expecting temperatures to be colder than normal this winter across northeastern Asia,” said Renny Vandewege, a vice president of weather operations at data provider DTN to NDTV. “Weather forecast data is a critical component of predicting how much energy load will be required.” Also Read - Winter Gift: Inmates of UP's Kaushambi Jail Make Coats For Cows to Protect Them From Chilly Winters

In the past few weeks, the La Nina effect has already being seen in India in the form of extreme weather events. Heavy rainfall and delayed withdrawal of the monsoon are both related to the La Nina, which is associated with the cooling of the Pacific waters.

According to Todd Crawford, director of meteorology at Atmospheric, G2, apart from La Nina events, there are other factors that can impact the region’s winter weather. Climate change has led to a lack of sea ice in the Arctic’s Kara Sea, which may be contributing to high pressure ridging in that area. This leads to downstream colder conditions across northeast Asia, “like what happened last winter,” he said.