Weather News: Delhi Shivers At 5°C; Cold Wave, Dense Fog Engulf North India | IMD Forecast Here

North India Weather Update: January 2

Weather Update, January 2: After a brief respite, several parts of north India are again experiencing biting cold and dense fog as the mercury dipped by 2-3 degrees Celsius in many states including the national capital. Delhi today witnessed a thick blanket of fog which started to descend over the city late at night and the minimum temperature also dropped to 5 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, IMD had predicted severe cold wave conditions to prevail over northern parts of India for the next three days, adding that Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are set to see a drop in temperatures. The IMD informed that minimum temperatures remained in the range of 2-6°C over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours.

Cold Wave Grips Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh | Cold wave, fog conditions continue to prevail in parts of Bhopal pic.twitter.com/lZEy4AKOJG — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 2, 2023

Temperature To Dip Further, Warns IMD

The IMD has predicted that the minimum temperature in several parts of north India will see a further dip. During January 2023, monthly minimum temperatures are most likely to be below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.

IMD Forecast For The Coming Week

The India Meteorological Department said that due to north-westerly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days.

Severe cold wave conditions are likely over the northern parts of Rajasthan till Tuesday.

Dense fog will also prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam and Tripura during the next 2-3 days.

Very dense fog will also prevail over Bihar during the next 4 days

IMD informed that Cold Day conditions are very likely to prevail over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on 1 January, and over Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh on 1-2 January.

IMD also predicted cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 1-4 January.

The weather agency said that similar conditions will prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during 1-5 January, and over West Uttar Pradesh on 2 and 3 January.

On Sunday, the IMD said that dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions are very likely to continue over the plains of northwest India during the next five days.