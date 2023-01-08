Winter At Its Peak! Delhi At 1.9°C; Several Flights Delayed. Check Minimum Temperatures Across North India Here

According to the weather department, cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over north India in the coming days

North India Weather Update: January 8

Weather Report, January 8: The cold waves in north India are at their peak now as several states including the national capital woke up to a very foggy morning on Sunday. Delhi logged its minimum temperature at 1.9 degrees Celsius today, which was the season’s lowest so far. Several flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport were also delayed owing to poor visibility.

Delhi | Thick layer of fog shrouds parts of the national capital as hazy conditions lower visibility. Visuals from near IGI Airport. As per IMD, Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9°C pic.twitter.com/xyc5vDwyyo — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

“Around 20 flights have been delayed at Delhi airport due to weather conditions, and no flight diversion was reported till 6 am,” said an official at Delhi airport.

Delhi Logs Its Coldest Morning, AQI ‘Very Poor’

Delhi today recorded its coldest morning so far this season as the mercury settled at 1.9 degrees Celsius in Safdarjung. The air quality index remained in the “Very poor” category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 359.

Temperature Across North India, January 8

City Minimum Temperature Maximum Temperature Kanpur 6 Degree C 18 Degree C Prayagraj 5.5 Degree C 18 Degree C Patna 7.2 Degree C 18 Degree C Amritsar 6.6 Degree C 13 Degree C Lucknow 6 Degree C 17 Degree C Jaipur 4.4 Degree C 21 Degree C Chandigarh 5.7 Degree C 16 Degree C Churu 0 Degree C 19 Degree C Gurugram 2.5 Degree C 13.3 Degree C Meerut 4 Degree C 17 Degree C

42 Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late Due To Dense Fog

At least 42 Delhi-bound trains are running late on Sunday morning due to the dense fog conditions in north India. The Northern Railway in its update today shared the list of trains that are running late by at least 2-3 hours owing to poor visibility.

42 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog: Northern Railways pic.twitter.com/MhMxt8gJmo — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

According to the weather department, cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over north India in the coming days.

The Met Office has issued an “orange” alert for certain parts of North India, including Delhi, for today as the cold is expected to persist.

Visibility Dips Across Several Pockets In North India Cities

As of 5.30 am, the visibility was recorded at 50m in Delhi’s Safdarjung and Palam, whereas it dropped to 0 in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra and Punjab’s Bhatinda.

Other places in Punjab like Amritsar, Patiala, Ambala and Chandigarh record visibility at 25m. It was the same in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar.

At Gaya and Bhagalpur in Bihar, the visibility was recorded at 200m. Other places like Lucknow and Gwalior measured visibility at 50 and 200, respectively.