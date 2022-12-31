Dense Fog To Stay Till January 5, Winter May Peak After January 1 In Delhi, North India | IMD Forecast Here

Delhi, North India Weather Update: The dense fog in the national capital and nearby states like Punjab and Haryana is likely to stay till January 5.

North India Weather Update: Though the temperature across several states in north India was a bit up yesterday, the mercury is likely to start dipping after January 1, the weather department believes. The dense fog in the national capital and nearby states like Punjab and Haryana is likely to stay till January 5.

IMD Forecast For Delhi And Adjoining States Till Jan 5

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi and its adjoining regions are likely to see the dense fog from December 31 to January 5. “Dense fog conditions are likely to continue over the plains of northwest India for the next 4-5 days. A fresh cold wave is likely to commence over northwest India from January 1,” stated a forecast from the weather department.

An active western disturbance will influence the region upon its passage and send icy cold winds to the Delhi region, thereby dropping the temperature from December 31 night.

The weather department has cautioned commuters to drive carefully as the visibility is likely to remain poor in Delhi-NCR. The visibility is likely to stay poor for several parts of Punjab, Haryana and several pockets of Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi-NCR AQI In ‘Very Poor’ Category

AQI has once again breached the “very poor” mark as Delhi on Saturday morning recorded an average AQI of 369. Yesterday it was recorded at 399, which prompted the authorities to kick in GRAP Grade 3in the national capital. In a meeting to review the air pollution in the city, the committee assessed the situation in the national capital as well as forecasts by the meteorological department and the air quality index of Delhi.

The Centre’s air quality panel on Friday imposed a ban on construction and industrial activities in the national capital as the air quality index (AQI) will likely worsen.