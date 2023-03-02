Home

News

India

Northeast Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Counting Of Votes For Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya To Begin At 8AM

Northeast Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Counting Of Votes For Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya To Begin At 8AM

Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest and most accurate Northeast assembly election results as we bring you all the key highlights from the states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland in our special election coverage.

Northeast Election Result LIVE Updates

Northeast Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Hello, readers! Welcome to the special coverage of the Northeast Assembly elections. The counting of votes for the Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya assemblies will begin at 8 am. Around 62.8 lakh eligible voters, with women outnumbering men, hold the key to the northeast electoral contest. The three states with 60-member assemblies each together have 1.76 lakh newly eligible voters in the 18-19 age group and 97,100 voters in the 80-plus category, of whom 2,644 are centenarians. The Tripura Assembly Election 2023 was conducted on 16 February 2023 while the election for Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly was conducted on 27 February 2023. The live streaming of Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023 will be available to view on the Zee News channel and youtube as well. These elections are in many ways very critical for the BJP as its results would highlight whether the saffron party will continue to make inroads in the region or will the Left Party regain its influence.

What Does The EXIT Poll Predictions Say?

The BJP is set to regain power in Tripura and Nagaland while Meghalaya looks headed for a hung assembly, according to the exit poll predictions. Various exit polls gave an edge to Conrad Sangma-led NPP in Meghalaya, which is projected to emerge as the single-largest party.

You may like to read

The BJP and its partner IPFT are expected to win around 32 out of 60 seats in Tripura, which is just above the majority mark of 31, the poll of exit polls shows.

In Nagaland, the NDPP-BJP alliance is expected to win 42 out of 60 seats while the former ruling party NPF is expected to bag just 6.

Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest and most accurate Northeast assembly election result as we bring you all the key highlights from the states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland in our special election coverage.

Northeast Assembly Election Results: Live Coverage

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.