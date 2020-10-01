New Delhi: Former JNU student Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Crime Branch in connection with his alleged role in the Northeast Delhi violence, reported news agency ANI. He has been remanded to three-day custody, according to sources. Also Read - Delhi Riots Case: 15 People Named in 17,500-Page Chargesheet Filed By Delhi Police

A Delhi court had on September 24 sent former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in a case related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February, to judicial custody till October 22.

Khalid was arrested on September 13 by the Delhi Police.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

(With inputs from agencies)