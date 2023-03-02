Home

Northeast Assembly Election Results: Tripura CM Manik Saha Wins From Bordowali Constituency

Tripura CM Manik Saha has won from the Bordowali constituency by defeating Congress's Asish Kumar Saha.

Tripura Election Results: Tripura CM Manik Saha has won from the Bordowali constituency by defeating Congress’s Asish Kumar Saha. Saha won by over 800 votes margin. Manik Saha was made the chief minister last year as Biplab Deb was replaced keeping in mind the election. Amid the counting of votes for the Tripura Assembly, Manik Saha paid a visit to the Tripura Sundari Maa temple and sought divine blessings. He was accompanied by the BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra. The Tripura Assembly elections were conducted on February 16.

Saha is a doctor-turned-politician who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tripura in 2022 after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned with less than a year to go until the state elections. Saha held the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Tripura before he was made the chief minister. He fought and won the assembly by-poll from the Town Bordowali constituency.

