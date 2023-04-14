Home

Northeast’s First AIIMS In Guwahati: 5 Key Points To Know

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati is all set to be inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AIIMS Guwahati Executive Director Ashok Puranik said 85 per cent construction work at the project site is already complete. (Photo: Twitter/@mansukhmandviya)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati – northeast’s first AIIMS – on Friday. From today, AIIMS Guwahati have started functioning with 150 beds. Patient care services at AIIMS Guwahati had already started in August last year and and limited OPD for local residents began in September.

Tucked away from the main city near plush green fields, AIIMS Guwahati was established with the three-pronged objective of state-of-the-art patient care and high-quality medical education. cutting-edge research. The hospital is set to not only benefit Assam, but also its neighbouring states of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Manipur.

AIIMS Guwahati – 5 Key Facts To Know

Construction work underway: AIIMS Guwahati Executive Director Ashok Puranik said 85 per cent construction work at the project site is already complete. In 2017, PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Guwahati at Changsari in Assam’s Kamrup district. The Union Cabinet approved its setting up at a cost of Rs 1,123 crore in May 2017. The construction work began in 2019. Bed availability: Most of the clinical departments are functional with the out patient department handling an average of 150 patients per day. The services include day care, pharmacy, laboratory facilities and radiological investigations. “We are taking baby steps at present with 150 beds to become functional from April 14, but within the next three or four years, the hospital will be fully functional with a capacity of 750 beds,” Puranik said. Super specialities unit: The hospital will provide “high-quality patient care services” in various specialities and super specialities including cardiology, neurology, burns and plastic surgery, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery and interventional radiology, Puranik said.The institute aims to correct regional imbalances in the availability of affordable and reliable tertiary healthcare services, to augment facilities for quality medical education and providing comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Assam and neighbouring states, the official said. Staff and faculty: The institute has 199 MBBS students, 78 faculty members, 125 nursing officers and 12 senior residents, he said, adding, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with Maligaon Railway Hospital to facilitate clinical exposure and clinical postings for fourth and fifth semester students. Regarding its academic activities, Puranik said at present, there are three batches of students, with the fourth to join in July-August this year. Facilities: AIIMS Guwahati will provide cancer care, advanced laparoscopy facilities, trauma care and “futuristic interventions like robotic surgery, organ transplantation, regenerative medicine, genetics and simulation lab”. An agreement is also likely to be signed with IIT-Guwahati with primary focus on collaboration on artificial intelligence, robotics, low-cost equipment, cloud computing and digitalisation.

