Home

News

India

Northeast Frontier Railway Cancels All Manipur-Bound Trains As Violence Grips State

Northeast Frontier Railway Cancels All Manipur-Bound Trains As Violence Grips State

Manipur government had issued 'shoot at sight' orders to contain spiralling violence in the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages.

**EDS: SCREENSHOT** Imphal: People near the site of a fire after violence broke out during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM), in Imphal, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_04_2023_000210B)

New Delhi: Following the law and order situation in Manipur, Northeast Frontier Railway has stopped all Manipur-bound trains from entering the state. “No trains are entering Manipur till the situation is improved. The decision has been taken after the Manipur government advised to stop train movement,” said Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government had issued ‘shoot at sight’ orders to contain spiralling violence in the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages.

You may like to read

Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be deployed to contain widespread rioting.

More troops are being brought in from Nagaland by road while the IAF is flying in reinforcements from Guwahati and Tezpur, defence officials indicated. The Army also kept some 14 columns on standby for deployment in case the situation flared up once again, a defence spokesperson said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held meetings with top functionaries of Manipur and central governments through video conference to review the situation there besides talking to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, as well as with chief ministers Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland), Zoramthanga (Mizoram) and Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), sources said.

The Centre on its part air-lifted teams of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a specialised force to handle riots, for deployment in violence-hit areas of the Northeastern state.

Internet services including mobile internet, have been suspended for five days across the state with immediate effect to prevent disturbance of peace and public order, a Home department order said on Thursday.

Clashes broke out on Wednesday which intensified overnight, after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ to protest moves to give scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community.

The ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the 10 hill districts of the state on Wednesday to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who account for 53 per cent of the state’s population, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The march was organised by tribals who account for about 40 per cent of the state’s population after the Manipur High Court asked the state government last month to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Metei community.

Curfew has been imposed in Meitei-majority Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts, and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.