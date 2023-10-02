Home

News

Northeast Residents Rejoice As Indian Railways Extends Train Services To Major Cities; All Route Details Here

Northeast Residents Rejoice As Indian Railways Extends Train Services To Major Cities; All Route Details Here

The extended train services of Indian Railways will provide more travel options and opportunities for people in the Northeast, and will also boost tourism and economic development in the region

Indian Railways representative train. (Image: Zee Business)

New Delhi: In a major step to improve rail connectivity between India’s major cities and the northeastern region, the Ministry of Railways has recently extended several train services. This move is part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to strengthen transportation links and make travel easier for people in the Northeast, as per a report carried by the Indian Express.

Trending Now

The extended train services will provide more travel options and opportunities for people in the Northeast, and will also boost tourism and economic development in the region. The improved connectivity will also benefit businesses and industries in the Northeast, and will help to bridge the connectivity gap between the region and the rest of India.

You may like to read

Indian Railways’ Northeast Connect Train Details

Secunderabad-Guwahati Weekly Express (12513/12514)

Train no- 12513/12514 Secunderabad-Guwahati weekly Express has been extended up to Silchar in Southern Assam. The stoppages between Guwahati and Silchar will be at Badarpur, New Haflong, Lumding, Hojai & Jagiroad Station.

Starting from Wednesday, train number 12514, Silchar-Guwahati-Secunderabad Express, will depart from Silchar Station at 7:45 PM and arrive in Secunderabad at 3:35 AM on Friday and will commence its return trip from Secunderabad Station at 04:35 PM on Saturdays. On the return journey, train no-12519 (Lokmanya Tilak-Kamakhya-Agartala) Express will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Station on Sunday at 07:50 AM and will arrive at Agartala Station on Tuesday at 07:50 PM.

Lokmanya Tilak-Kamakhya Weekly Express (12519/12520)

Similarly, train no- 12519/12520 Lokmanya Tilak-Kamakhya weekly Express has been extended up to Agartala in Tripura. The stoppages between Guwahati and Agartala will be at Ambassa, Dharmanagar, Badarpur, New Haflong, Lumding, Hojai & Chaparmukh Stations. The return trip of the trai will start from Lokmanya Tilak Station at 07:50 AM on Sundays.

The train no-12520(Agartala-Kamakhya-Lokmanya Tilak) Express will now start from Agartala Station on Thursday at 06:00 AM and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Station on Saturday at 04:15 PM.

Silchar-Guwahati-Secunderabad Express (12514-12513)

These train services will connect remote areas of the Northeast with Mumbai & Secunderabad.

The train no-12514 (Silchar-Guwahati-Secunderabad) Express will now start from Silchar Station on Wednesday at 07:45 PM and reach Secunderabad on Friday at 03:35 AM.

On the return journey, train no- 12513 (Secunderabad-Guwahati-Silchar) Express will start from Secunderabad Station on Saturday at 04:35 PM and arrive at Silchar Station on Monday at 11:45 PM.

(With inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES