Northeast India’s 1st Vande Bharat Express gets a surprise new stoppage – Is your station on the updated route? Check here

Northeast India’s first Vande Bharat Express adds a new stoppage, expanding connectivity between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri, reducing travel time and boosting access for key towns across Assam and West Bengal.

Northeast India’s 1st Vande Bharat Express

Indian Railways has added another halt to Northeast region’s first Vande Bharat Express train. Reportedly, Northeast Frontier Railway zone flagship semi-high-speed rail service now makes a total of seven stoppages along its journey between Guwahati in Assam and New Jalpaiguri (NJP) in West Bengal.

Rail Enthusiasts Rejoice: NFR Flagship Semi-High-Speed Train Gets Another Stoppage

Currently, operated and maintained by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone, Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29 last year.

It now makes halt at the following stations:

Kamakhya

Rangiya

New Bongaigaon

Kokrajhar

Gossaigaon Hat

New Alipurduar

New Coochbehar

All this while, the semi-high-speed train had six stoppages along its journey between Assam and West Bengal. Therefore, the latest stoppage increase has made the train accessible to a larger number of passengers travelling via this popular corridor that runs between two states.

Ambitiously Covering Nearly 410 Km in Just About 5 Hours and 30 Minutes, Guwahati–New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat Express is the quickest way to travel between Assam’s biggest city Guwahati and West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri town. Being an electric multiple unit train, it runs non-stop between source and destination while providing air-conditioned comfort to passengers aboard.

How Faster Can a Train Be? Ask Any Passenger Flying Between Guwahati & NJP Riding on Vande Bharat!

Several slower trains ply between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal but none comes close to the speed of Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat Express.

Trips aboard this particular train might just be your best option if you’re always in a rush. Business travellers, regular commuters, and tourists can all take advantage of what India’s fastest train has to offer.

Promoting Rail Connectivity In NE

Vande Bharat Express gets another stoppage signalling Indian Railway’s increased focus on developing connectivity in Northeast India. Northeast India has remained relatively deprived of high-speed rail connectivity as compared to the rest of country.

Via addition of small towns such as Gossaigaon Hat and Kokrajhar to Vande Bharat’s stoppage list, Indian Railways is now bringing its state-of-the-art semi-high-speed trains to more common city pairs as well smaller towns.

Delights Train Travel Enthusiasts

Popular since its inception last year, occupancy levels on board Northeast Frontier Railway zone’s pride have reportedly been nothing short of incredible!

Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express might just have gotten the additional halt it deserves because of how popular it has been since it was launched last year.

