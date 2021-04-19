Imphal: Manipur government has decided to impose night curfew in the state from 7 pm to 5 am in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, reported PTI quoting an official. The order issued by chief secretary Rajesh Kumar said the consultative committee of COVID-19 chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday decided that night curfew will be imposed in the state from 7 pm to 5 am in view of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Imposes Night Curfew, Sunday Lockdown; Class 12 Exams Postponed

The order, however, did not specify for how many days the night curfew will be in force. It said mediapersons and those engaged in telecom services and essential services will be exempted from the curfew.

The meeting also decided to ban all gatherings with immediate effect except unavoidable gatherings like funerals, marriages. Such gatherings will be strictly limited to 20 persons, with COVID appropriate behaviour like wearing of face mask to be ensured by the host.

The order also said deputy commissioners and state police should enforce COVID appropriate behaviour and impose penalty on violators.

(With inputs from PTI)