    Citizenship Bill Protests LIVE: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) filed a writ petition against Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in Supreme Court.

    Citizenship Bill Protests LIVE: Ranji Trophy matches in Assam and Tripura suspended due to protests and curfew over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: BCCI

    Citizenship Bill Protests LIVE: Trains, flights cancelled

    Citizenship Bill Protests LIVE: Vehicles stranded, BJP leaders attacked

    Due to heavy blockade, vehicles were stranded in various cities of Assam. Half-a-dozen vehicles were burnt. The houses of BJP and AGP leaders were attacked.
    Citizenship Bill Protests LIVE: All Assam Students’ Union has called for a protest at 11 AM in Guwahati

    Citizenship Bill Protests LIVE: People defy curfew, come on to streets to protest

    People defied the curfew in Guwahati on Thursday morning to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill while the Army conducted flag march in the city. Guwahati was placed under indefinite curfew last night.
    Citizenship Bill Protests LIVE: Five Army Columns have been requisitioned and deployed in Assam. Three Assam Rifles columns requisitioned & deployed in Tripura.

New Delhi: As the situation became tense in northeast states of Assam and Tripura following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to assuage the fire. “I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB. I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow,” the PM tweeted amid reports of Army being deployed in Guwahati and several other parts of Assam, apart from Tripura.

 

The PM also tweeted in the Assamese language.