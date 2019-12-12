













New Delhi: As the situation became tense in northeast states of Assam and Tripura following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to assuage the fire. “I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB. I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow,” the PM tweeted amid reports of Army being deployed in Guwahati and several other parts of Assam, apart from Tripura.

The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019

I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB. I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019

The PM also tweeted in the Assamese language.

অসম চুক্তিৰ ছয় নং দফা অনুসৰি অসমীয়া মানুহৰ ৰাজনৈতিক, ভাষিক, সাংস্কৃতিক আৰু ভূমিৰ অধিকাৰ সুৰক্ষিত কৰাৰ বাবে সাংবিধানিক ৰক্ষাকৱচ প্ৰদানৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত মই আৰু কেন্দ্ৰীয় চৰকাৰ সম্পূৰ্ণৰূপে দায়বদ্ধ। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019