New Delhi: Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act are peaceful as the people of the northeast have rejected violence, despite Opposition ‘provocation’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday addressing an election rally at Dumka in poll-bound Jharkhand. “They are now protesting peacefully against the amended Citizenship Act,” the PM said. The fourth phase of polling will take place on December 16.

“To give respect to those (minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, & Bangladesh) who fled to India and were forced to live as refugees, both houses of Parliament passed the law (Citizenship Amendment),” he said.

“Congress and their allies are giving silent support to what is happening (incidents of violence over). These scenes are strengthening the country’s confidence that Modi, Parliament and the government have saved the country by bringing the Act,” the PM said.

Listing the achievements of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the state, he said, “I have come here to give an account of the development work done by our party in the state.” “We run a government which does not have a remote control. It doesn’t have a high command. The only high command is the public,” PM said.

As violence broke out soon after the passage of the Act in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi had appealed for peace on Twitter.

“I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of CAB. I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow. The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6,” the PM had tweeted.