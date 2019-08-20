New Delhi: Hitting back at the criticism over the Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that “people of Assam are standing firmly with India” despite India’s fear of separation from the northeastern states.

“Fear of whether Northeast states will stay with us or not has always been expressed. It was also said that one day Assam will become Kashmir, but today, people of Assam are standing firmly with India,” said Bhagwat.

Talking about how people of Arunachal Pradesh hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to their state, he said, “Today, people of Arunachal Pradesh stand on China borders and raise slogans for India. This has happened only because 50 years ago, some people in the country stood with them.”

“Although some people changed their religion and became Christians, they happily participate in RSS’ programs,” he added.

Many critics, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, have alleged that the abrogation of Article 370 could reignite fear in the Northeastern states that have been guaranteed special status under Article 371.

“What message has the government sent to the Northeast? Without any consultation with the due stakeholders, the status of any state could be amended,” Owaisi had said.

However, the speculations over the revocation of Article 371 were later clarified by Home Minister Amit Shah who said that the Government had no such intentions.