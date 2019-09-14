New Delhi: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Saturday warned Pakistan of a ‘befitting’ response in case of any ‘misadventure’ by Islamabad. His comments come as tensions continue to escalate between India and Pakistan after former’s August 5 revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Lt. Gen Singh said, “By our calibrated and proactive approach, we have been able to attain complete moral ascendancy over the enemy. All infiltration attempts along LoC have been foiled.”

He added, “There are a large number of leaders across LoC to instigate people of PoK. It’s actually trying to use them as cannon fodder for attempts to come close to LoC. Should there be any misadventure, they shall be given a befitting response.”

Lt Gen Singh, who as the then Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO) announced the 2016 surgical strikes, was on a visit to the forward posts of the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri.

Also on Saturday, a video emerged of Pakistan Army soldiers waving a white flag to retrieve the bodies of their personnel killed by the Indian Army in response to an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Hajipur sector in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), last week.

#WATCH Hajipur Sector: Indian Army killed two Pakistani soldiers in retaliation to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Pakistani soldiers retrieved the bodies of their killed personnel after showing white flag. (10.9.19/11.9.19) pic.twitter.com/1AOnGalNkO — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

Recently, speaking on PoK, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said that it was up to the government to decide and the Army is always ‘ready for action.’

India and Pakistan are currently also fighting it out at the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland.