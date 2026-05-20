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Norwegian journalist Helle Lyngs Facebook and Instagram accounts suspended, faces online backlash; she had who questioned PM Modi in Norway

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng’s Facebook and Instagram accounts suspended, faces online backlash; she had who questioned PM Modi in Norway

Helle Lyng: Journalist Helle Lyng, who shot to fame after questioning PM Narendra Modi during his Norway visit, has had her social media accounts suspended.

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng's Facebook and Instagram accounts suspended, faces online backlash; she had who questioned PM Modi in Norway

Norwegian journalist Helle Lange has claimed that her Instagram and Facebook accounts have been suspended. Helle is in the news for trying to ask a question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint media briefing in Norway. Helle has said that she is facing online opposition and her social accounts have been suspended.

Helle Lange posted on Instagram that she is unable to access her Instagram. She has shared the notice of the account suspension. She has also said that her Facebook account has been suspended.

What is the controversy

The controversy began at the venue of the Prime Minister’s visit on Monday when Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng called out to Modi, urging him to take questions from the press. Visuals from the room showed the Prime Minister walking out as she did so.

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India hits back at Norwegian Journalist, says ‘go to court if rights violated’

Lyng was subsequently invited to an official media briefing held by senior officials from India’s Ministry of External Affairs. At the briefing, she did not hold back. “As we strengthen our partnership, why should we trust you? Can you promise that you will try to stop the human rights violations that go on in your country? And also, will the prime minister start taking critical questions from the Indian press at some point in the future?” she asked.

India has strongly rejected questions about press freedom and human rights raised by a Norwegian journalist during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Oslo, with a senior foreign ministry official defending the country’s democratic record while taking aim at what he called narratives peddled by “ignorant NGOs.”

“We have a constitution which guarantees the rights of the people, fundamental rights of the people,” he said. “In 1947, we gave the freedom to vote to our women. In many countries I know, the voting right for women came several decades after India gave that freedom. Because we believe in equality, we believe in human rights. And what is the best example of human rights? The right to change government, the right to vote. And that is what is happening in India. We are so proud of that.”

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng exposes herself! Action Reaction pic.twitter.com/Uke3N0Otyx — ASHISH PANDEY (@ashish_0605) May 19, 2026

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