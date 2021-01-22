Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with those involved in the Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. Talking through video conference with beneficiaries and those administrating the shots, the prime minister expressed pride over the development of two vaccines in the country to tackle coronavirus. Also Read - Vitamin D Deficiency May Raise Risk of Contracting the Deadly Coronavirus

PM Modi is the Member of Parliament from Varanasi since 2014. Also Read - Rajasthan Man Dies 5 Days After Getting COVID Vaccine Dose; AEFI Panel Says Death Not Related to Jab

Check top points from this story: Also Read - Coronavirus: 5 COVID-19 Symptoms That Won’t Seem to go

1) During his interaction with beneficiaries and vaccinators of COVID-19 vaccination drive in Varanasi, via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that the country is self-reliant in fulfilling its need for coronavirus vaccine.

2) “The country is manufacturing two Made in India vaccines. It is being supplied across the country at a good pace. The country is self-reliant on this need. India is also helping several countries. In the past six years, medical infrastructure in Varanasi and nearby areas has transformed. This has helped the whole Purvanchal region during COVID-19. Now, Varanasi is going ahead with the same speed in vaccination drive like others,” PM Modi said.

3) He informed that 20,000 healthcare professionals will be vaccinated at 15 vaccination centres in Varanasi in the first phase.

4) “The biggest vaccination programme in the world is going on in our country. Today, the nation has the willpower to manufacture its own vaccine – not one, but two Made in India vaccines. These vaccines are reaching every corner of the country. India is absolutely self-reliant in this regard,” PM Modi said.

5) “Earlier, there was pressure on me about when the vaccine will come. I said that it is not political people to decide on it and the decision rests with scientists. The vaccines have now come out after thorough research by our scientists,” he added.

6) During the interaction, beneficiaries were assured that the vaccines are completely safe.

7) As many as 10,43,534 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in India so far.

8) The prime minister had launched the nationwide inoculation drive on January 16 with over three crore healthcare and frontline workers prioritised to get the jabs initially.

(With agency inputs)