Unlock 1 Karnataka News: The Karnataka government has tweaked quarantine requirements for people arriving from Maharashtra, raising the isolation time from a fortnight to three weeks. The first seven days will be an institutional quarantine, followed by 14-day strict home quarantine.

The 21-day quarantine regimen is for all asymptomatic people returning from Maharashtra, considering most of the COVID cases in Karnataka are having domestic travel history to that state. If any of the asymptomatic people develop symptoms during the isolation, they will be subjected to a COVID test.

However, some asymptomatic individuals from Maharashtra have been provided with some exceptions from the three-week quarantine and designated as special category passengers.

Special category passengers include people who suffered a death in the family, pregnant women, children below 10, elderly people above 60, individuals suffering from serious illness and human distress.

Similarly, the department has also made some provisions for business travellers from Maharashtra.

“To establish that one is a business visitor, (that) person should show confirmed return flight or train ticket which should not be more than seven days later from the date of arrival,” ordered Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar.

Similarly, if a business visitor is arriving on road, he should provide the address proof of the person in Karnataka he intends to meet. Additionally, such a person should also produce a COVID negative test certificate which is not more than two days old.

“One does not have a COVID negative test certificate such a person should go for institutional quarantine for two days within which COVID test should be conducted at his own cost. After the test result is negative, that person is exempted from quarantine,” he said.

However, business travellers have been exempted from hand stamping.

All shops, offices, malls, commercial establishments in Karnataka have been asked to not allow COVID-stamped people to enter their premises before the completion of the prescribed quarantine time. The chief secretary has also issued the order to all religious places, hotels and others to first check for quarantine stamp on all their customers or visitors before they enter the premises.

“All shops, commercial establishments, offices, factories, malls, religious places, hotels and etc.. are required to check for quarantine stamp on all their customers or visitors before they enter the premises,” the chief secretary said.

General public, commercial establishments and resident welfare associations have been empowered to report quarantine violations at a time when many activities are set to reopen from June 8 as part of Unlock – 1, after more than two months of lockdown.

(With Agency Inputs)