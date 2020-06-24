New Delhi: In the ongoing friction between the Centre and the Delhi government, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia has urged the Centre to scrap the system in which every COVID-19 patient is required to visit a government-run centre for clinical assessment. Also Read - Patanjali Launches Coronavirus Medicine: What is Coronil And How it Helps in Treating COVID-19 Patients?

Addressing an online media briefing, Sisodia said he had written to Lt Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Tuesday on the same issue, but the AAP government was yet to receive a response from the LG's office. Now, he has written to Union home minister Amit Shah, who is also taking care of the Delhi COVID-19 situation.

"This is not a fight between Amit Shah's model and Kejriwal's model. We should implement a system in which people don't face problems," he said.

The deputy chief minister said people were facing a lot of problems due to the new system and it should be scrapped immediately. “Why should one go to the quarantine centre for checkup? Has he made any mistake? At a time when the government should help him, we are giving him the punishment of standing in long queues,” Sisodia said.

He said that the national capital has been reporting nearly 3,000 cases every day and it is not feasible for every COVID-19 patient to undergo a clinical assessment at COVID quarantine centres.

A 10,000-bed COVID-19 facility at the premises of Radha Saomi Satsang Beas in south Delhi to be operated by the ITBP will be functional by June 26. The ITBP took over the facility on Wednesday.

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) today took over the #COVID19 Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas Chattarpur, Delhi as Nodal Agency to operate. Many teams of ITBP including medical & administration visited the ashram today & held a series of discussions with the stakeholders: ITBP pic.twitter.com/kWDeTGx98m — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020

Earlier, there have been disagreements over reserving Delhi’s COVID-19 beds only for Delhiites and then again on an order that every symptomatic patient should be subject to institutional quarantine. While in the first case, the LG’s order was final opening COVID-19 beds in Delhi for everyone, the institutional quarantine order was later withdrawn.