New Delhi: 'This is not a good sign for the alliance politics. They should adopt Atal Bihari Vajpayee's dharma', said senior Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi, expressing displeasure over the defection of his party MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh to BJP. Last week, six of the seven JD(U) MLAs of Arunachal Pradesh–Talem Taboh, Hayeng Mangfi, Jikke Tako, Dorjee Wangdi, Kharma, Dongru Siongju and Kanggong Taku– switched to the BJP.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of JD(U)'s national executive meet, Tyagi asserted that the JD(U) is 'hurt' by the BJP's move. "Our party's leader had a word with (BJP chief) JP Nadda. He had said the MLAs must be included in the cabinet but the BJP included them in the party. The JD(U) is hurt with this", a leading portal quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar downplayed the exit of the MLAs and said that "they have gone their own way". JD(U) is part of the NDA government in the Centre and won the Bihar election in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP.

Meanwhile, the JD(U) also lambasted its ally for bringing anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. Tyagi said, “With these ordinances, BJP is trying to divide the society, this is not right.”

Notably, the anti-conversion laws in BJP-ruled states seek to prevent any person from converting or attempting to convert, either directly or otherwise, another person through ‘forcible’ or ‘fraudulent’ means, or by ‘allurement’ or ‘inducement’.