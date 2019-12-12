New Delhi: After the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said it will challenge the legislation in the Supreme Court as the Bill is against the basic structure of the Indian constitution.

“This is not a Hindu-Muslim matter at all, it is a matter of fundamental rights of human being and citizens,” Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani said.

“Now the judiciary can make a better decision on it. Advocates have been consulted in this regard and a petition is being drafted,” he said.

After the Lok Sabha passed the Bill, Jamiat, he said, tried its best to stop it from being passed in the Rajya Sabha by contacting the members of various parties.

“Sadly some of the so-called secular parties showed their irresponsible behaviour, and the Bill has been passed in Rajya Sabha,” he said.

The Bill violates Article 14 and 15 of the Constitution, which explicitly states that no citizen in the country will be discriminated on the basis of religion, and every citizen will be treated equally, Jamiat president said.

The Congress, too, is mulling taking the legal route. Asked if the Congress will move the Supreme Court, Singhvi told PTI that the Bill is “highly suspect in constitutionality in terms of basic structure and legal validity”.

“I have no doubt that it deserves to be challenged and will in the near future be challenged (in court),” he said.

With 125 votes in favour and 99 votes against, the Bill — which will grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who have arrived in India before December 31, 2014 — was passed in the upper house on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha passed the Bill on Monday.

(With PTI Inputs)