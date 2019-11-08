New Delhi: As soon as it was announced that the Supreme Court will deliver its landmark verdict on the Ayodhya dispute on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter urging everyone to maintain peace. According to reports, the security of the five judges — CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde, Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S Abdul Nazeer — have been increased.

अयोध्या पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का जो भी फैसला आएगा, वो किसी की हार-जीत नहीं होगा। देशवासियों से मेरी अपील है कि हम सब की यह प्राथमिकता रहे कि ये फैसला भारत की शांति, एकता और सद्भावना की महान परंपरा को और बल दे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

देश की न्यायपालिका के मान-सम्मान को सर्वोपरि रखते हुए समाज के सभी पक्षों ने, सामाजिक-सांस्कृतिक संगठनों ने, सभी पक्षकारों ने बीते दिनों सौहार्दपूर्ण और सकारात्मक वातावरण बनाने के लिए जो प्रयास किए, वे स्वागत योग्य हैं। कोर्ट के निर्णय के बाद भी हम सबको मिलकर सौहार्द बनाए रखना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

अयोध्या पर कल सुप्रीम कोर्ट का निर्णय आ रहा है। पिछले कुछ महीनों से सुप्रीम कोर्ट में निरंतर इस विषय पर सुनवाई हो रही थी, पूरा देश उत्सुकता से देख रहा था। इस दौरान समाज के सभी वर्गों की तरफ से सद्भावना का वातावरण बनाए रखने के लिए किए गए प्रयास बहुत सराहनीय हैं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

Appeals for peace have come for religious organisations and various political leaders. The MHA asked all states to be on alert. The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and educational institutions and training centres in the state from Saturday to Monday. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier said two helicopters would be on standby in Lucknow and Ayodhya as part of the security arrangements.

Schools and colleges in Bhopal will also remain closed, reports said.